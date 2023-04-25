Lodolo did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings in a 7-6 victory over Texas. He struck out six.

After being spotted a one-run lead in the first inning, Lodolo was tagged for three runs in the second, two runs in the third and one run in the fourth, but he was let off the hook for the loss after the Reds made a late-inning comeback. The left-hander has allowed six-plus runs in back-to-back starts, but he still has a strong 37:9 K:BB through 25.2 innings.