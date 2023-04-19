Lodolo (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and one walk over 4.2 innings in a 10-0 loss to the Rays. He struck out four.

Lodolo had no answer for the Rays' on Tuesday, allowing 12 hits, including three home runs, en route to his first loss of the season. The young left-hander's ERA balloons from 2.12 to 4.98 after the rough outing. Lodolo has a 31:7 K:BB and 1.71 WHIP through 21.2 innings this season. He's currently lined up to make his next start at home against Texas, where he'll look to get back on track.