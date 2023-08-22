Lodolo was diagnosed Tuesday with another stress reaction in his left tibia and is out indefinitely, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo suffered the setback while making his third minor-league rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Louisville, and it's the same exact injury that has kept him on the shelf since early May. He's seeking a second medical opinion and the Reds aren't commenting further, but the 25-year-old southpaw now seems questionable to return to the major-league rotation before the end of the 2023 regular season.