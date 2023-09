Lodolo will not require surgery on his injured left tibia, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He is, however, done for the season, as previously reported. Lodolo finished the 2023 campaign having thrown just 34.1 innings with the Reds, collecting a 6.29 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB. The upside with the southpaw will remain heading into 2024, but he'll have to show he's healthy.