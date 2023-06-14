Lodolo (leg) received encouraging results from his MRI on Wednesday, but he won't be able to return until early August at the earliest, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Lodolo is still in a walking boot from the stress reaction he suffered in his left tibia, and he'll continue to wear the boot for at least two more weeks, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The left-hander will miss at least another six weeks while he recovers and rehabs, and the Reds will take plenty of precaution with the 25-year-old before he returns to the mound.