Martinez (4-7) took the loss against the Tigers on Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Martinez surrendered three solo homers and allowed 10 hard-hit balls while generating just seven whiffs on 89 pitches. He still entered the sixth inning with a chance at his eighth quality start in nine outings but was pulled after walking the leadoff man and ultimately charged with another run. The 34-year-old will take a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB across 80.1 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next week.