Martinez (6-9) yielded 10 runs on seven hits and three walks over five-plus innings Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against Miami.

Martinez delivered two scoreless frames before the Marlins piled up seven runs in a nightmare third inning. He settled back in before more struggles in the sixth; Martinez put three straight runners on base without recording an out and was charged with all three runs after he was removed from the game. He briefly moved to a bullpen role after allowing seven runs against the Twins on June 19 and has since given up 15 runs over 22.2 innings (5.96 ERA). Martinez's ERA has jumped from 3.48 to 4.85 since the start of June. He's currently expected to face the Rockies at home this weekend. Martinez could be in danger of being moved to the bullpen again sometime after the All-Star break when Hunter Greene (groin) or Rhett Lowder (forearm) come back from the injured list.