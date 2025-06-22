Martinez threw two perfect innings with no strikeouts Saturday against the Cardinals.

The right-hander followed opener Brent Suter -- who gave up two runs over two innings -- as the second arm in a bullpen game. Martinez had started his first 15 appearances of the season, but after failing to escape the third inning in his last outing Thursday, the Reds opted to shift him to a relief role Saturday. The veteran has struggled significantly since the start of June, posting a 7.52 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 20.1 innings in five appearances.