Martinez allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks in 2.1 innings of relief in Monday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

After starting in each of his previous seven appearances, Martinez was moved to the bullpen to open up a spot in the rotation for Zack Littell, whom the Reds acquired from the Rays ahead of the trade deadline. Martinez's stay in the bullpen could be a brief one, as he was pressed into action in long relief after starter Nick Lodolo recorded just five outs before exiting with a left index finger blister. Reds manager Terry Francona said after the game that Lodolo is likely to go on the injured list, so Martinez represents a logical choice to replace the southpaw in the rotation the next time his turn comes up this weekend in Pittsburgh. Martinez may be needed for just one start, as Cincinnati could get ace Hunter Greene (groin) back from the IL as soon as next week.