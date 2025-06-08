Martinez (3-6) earned the win against Arizona on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.

Martinez yielded a solo home run to Eugenio Suarez in the second frame, but he escaped with just the one run after allowing two additional baserunners. Martinez kept the Reds batters in check the rest of the way, tossing 102 pitches (67 strikes) en route to his seventh quality start of the season (which have come over his last eight outings). Martinez has a 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB across 75.1 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up to start against the Tigers on the road next weekend.