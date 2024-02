Martinez, Andrew Abbott and, to a lesser extent Brandon Williamson, are competing for the Reds' fifth starter role, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Martinez would still pitch in a high-leverage role out of the bullpen should he lose out to Abbott, a role he has filled before. This presupposes Hunter Greene, Frankie Montas, Graham Ashcraft and Nick Lodolo are all healthy enough to begin the season, which is no sure thing.