Martinez (10-9) earned the win against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Martinez allowed a run in the third inning but otherwise kept the Pirates in check, retiring 12 of the final 14 batters he faced. Since a 10-run loss July 8, the 35-year-old has gone 4-0 while holding opponents to two earned runs or fewer in six straight outings (five starts). For the season, he owns a 4.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB across 136.1 innings and will likely shift back to the bullpen with Hunter Greene (groin) expected to return next week.