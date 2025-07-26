Martinez (9-9) earned the win Friday against the Rays, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Martinez extended his recent run of success Friday, limiting Tampa Bay to notch his fifth win in his last six starts. The 34-year-old has been dependable during that stretch, compiling a 3.30 ERA across those five victories. While Martinez doesn't generate a heap of strikeouts, he's consistently provided quality innings when called upon. The right-hander will carry a 4.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 86:29 K:BB into a tougher test next week on the road against the Dodgers.