Martinez (3-6) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Martinez's five runs allowed were a season high, and he failed to strike out more than three batters for a fourth consecutive outing. He yielded three extra-base hits Sunday, including a two-run home run to Michael Busch in the third frame. In 12 starts this season, Martinez has a 3.89 ERA - which would be his worst since 2017 - and a 47:15 K:BB across 69.1 innings. He's on track to face the Diamondbacks next weekend.