Martinez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Brewers, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and no walks with one strikeout over 2.2 innings.

Martinez was spotted an early 8-1 lead before giving up five runs in the third inning. He generated just two whiffs on 61 pitches and allowed four extra-base hits, including two homers. It ended a streak of six straight outings with two earned runs or fewer for the 35-year-old, who now owns a 4.73 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 98:33 K:BB across 139 innings (24 starts) this season. With Chase Burns (elbow) hitting the injured list Friday, Martinez should remain in the rotation, lining up for a road matchup with the Angels next week.