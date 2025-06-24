Martinez struck out one over a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold in Monday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Martinez, who opened the season in the Reds' rotation, made a second consecutive appearance as a reliever. He served as a bulk-inning reliever in a bullpen game Saturday, while Monday's outing was a traditional relief appearance. Martinez is scheduled to start Friday against the Padres, but he may not be long for the rotation. The organization has prospect Chase Burns going Tuesday and at some point, Hunter Greene (groin) and Rhett Lowder (forearm) will return. This could be the start of Martinez transitioning to the bullpen.