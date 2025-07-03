Martinez (6-8) earned the win Wednesday over the Red Sox, allowing four runs on nine hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out two.

After carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his last outing against the Padres, Martinez got off to a strong start against Boston on Wednesday, allowing just one run through his first five innings. However, right-hander would give up a two-out, two-run homer to Wilyer Abreu in the sixth inning before giving up another run in the seventh, though the Reds would eventually provide enough run support to give Martinez the win. The 34-year-old Martinez figures to stick in the Reds' rotation through the All-Star break with Hunter Greene (groin) sidelined. His ERA now sits at 4.20 with a 1.17 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB across 100.2 innings this year. Martinez is currently lined up to face the Marlins at home in his next outing.