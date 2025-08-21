Martinez allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

The only run Martinez allowed came on a Yoan Moncada solo homer in the fourth inning. Aside from that, the veteran hurler was sharp, as he allowed just one other batter to reach second base and finished his outing by retiring the final eight hitters he faced. After a brief move to the bullpen in early August, Martinez has started in each of his past three outings, picking up two quality starts in that span (though his other appearance was a dud during which he allowed five earned runs across 2.2 frames). Both Chase Burns (elbow) and Nick Lodolo (finger) are currently on the injured list, but neither is dealing with what's expected to be a long-term absence, so it's unclear if Martinez will get another turn in the rotation.