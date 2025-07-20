Reds' Nick Martinez: Secures another win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez (8-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Mets, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.
The right-hander tossed 60 of 90 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth win in his last five starts. Unfortunately for his ERA, the fifth outing was a 10-run disaster against the Marlins on July 8. Martinez will carry a 4.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 81:27 K:BB through 116 innings into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rays.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Bounces back with strong start•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Blasted for 10 runs•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Picks up sixth win•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Brings no-hit bid into ninth inning•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Makes traditional relief appearnce•
-
Reds' Nick Martinez: Clean outing as reliever•