Martinez (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Reds fell 3-2 to the Brewers. He struck out two.

While the right-hander's final line didn't look too bad, Martinez couldn't seem to put the ball quite where he wanted. He needed 92 pitches (51 strikes) to record his 14 outs, and when he did get the ball over the plate it tended to be right down the middle -- a tendency he paid for in the fifth inning, when light-hitting Brice Turang crushed a cutter 418 feet to right-center field. Martinez will carry a 5.91 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in San Francisco.