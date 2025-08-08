Martinez is slated to start Saturday's' game against the Pirates at PNC Park.

After a brief move to the bullpen following the Reds' acquisition of Zack Littell ahead of the trade deadline, Martinez will slot back into the rotation after Cincinnati placed Nick Lodolo (finger) on the injured list Tuesday. Lodolo sustained a blister on his pitching hand one day earlier in Monday's 3-2 win over the Cubs, resulting in his early exit while Martinez came on to cover 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. Martinez had tossed 103 pitches and six innings in his previous start before that July 30 versus the Dodgers, so he shouldn't be operating with any workload restrictions as he steps back into the rotation this weekend.