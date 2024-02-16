Martinez said Thursday that he prefers starting but is accepting of a bullpen role, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I haven't been shy in saying that I prefer starting, but I also find a lot of things I am passionate about as a reliever," the pitcher said.

Martinez, who has been a swingman the last two seasons for San Diego, is one of 10 arms competing for a spot in Cincinnati's rotation. The Reds signed him to a two-year deal ($14 million in 2024) during the offseason and expect him to fill a pivotal role. If the right-hander isn't starting, then he'll be called on to protect leads. Martinez's versatility wasn't his only attractive trait; he was in the 98th percentile with an average exit velocity of 84.7 mph and 95th percentile in hard-hit rate (29.9 percent).