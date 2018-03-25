Reds' Phil Gosselin: Secures Opening Day roster spot
Gosselin earned a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster Sunday following a wave of transactions, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After the Reds shipped out five players to minor-league camp and released Ben Revere, Gosselin and Phil Ervin secured places on the Cincinnati bench. Gosselin, who is capable of playing every infield spot as well as the corner outfield, will provide the team with an extra utility option alongside Cliff Pennington.
