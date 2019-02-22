Reds' Scott Schebler: Competing for center field job
Schebler will be among those competing for the Reds' starting center field job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I'm interested to see him in center. Everyone I've talked to that has seen him, people are confident that he can do it," manager David Bell said. "I am, too, but it'll be a good opportunity to see him out there. I'm convinced he can be really good in left and right."
An earlier report from John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer suggested that rookie Nick Senzel could be the leading candidate for the gig, but Schebler will certainly get a chance as well. It's also possible that Schebler will split time time in center and in a corner spot, with Yasiel Puig and Jesse Winker playing regularly.
