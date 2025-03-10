The Reds optioned Callihan to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Callihan was added to the 40-man roster in November, but given that he has only four games of experience above the Double-A level in addition to the fact that Cincinnati is well stocked in the infield, he never looked like a serious threat to break camp with the big club. The 24-year-old will likely spend the majority of the season at Louisville after slashing .271/.345/.413 with eight home runs and 21 steals over his 282 plate appearances at Double-A Chattanooga in 2024.