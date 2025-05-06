Callihan has been diagnosed with a fractured left forearm after exiting Monday's game against Atlanta.

Callihan was removed from Monday's matchup against Atlanta early after crashing hard into the outfield wall. He's presumably looking at a lengthy absence given the severity of the injury, but the club is unlikely to have a timetable for his return until later on in his recovery. Skipper Terry Francona noted after the game that Callihan is headed back to Cincinnati to schedule surgery, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News.