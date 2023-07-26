Gutierrez (elbow ) threw a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex in Arizona on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The right-hander will begin a rehab assignment with the Reds' Arizona Complex League affiliate late this week. Coming back from last July's Tommy John surgery, Gutierrez is being prepped to return as a reliever but could go back to starting in 2024.
