When describing the Reds rotation in advance of spring training, Reds GM Nick Krall considered Miley the fourth starter, with there being a competition between Michael Lorenzen, Tejay Antone, Jose De Leon and Jeff Hoffman for the fifth starter's job, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Right now, Luis (Castillo), Sonny (Gray) and Tyler Mahle are probably the first three starters," Krall said. "And then you've got Wade Miley, who has been a starter his whole career."

Miley might have a head start over those other starters, and that he hasn't been a reliever much in his career probably helps, but he'll have to perform right away to hold them off. He's coming off of a season ruined by multiple injuries.