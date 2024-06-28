The Rockies selected Schunk's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Schunk posted an .811 OPS in his first taste of the Triple-A level and has followed up with a .291/.339/.469 slash line through 69 contests this year. That production has come in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, so the numbers are likely a bit inflated. Schunk will be making his big-league debut when he gets into a game, and he should see some playing time between second and third base while up with the Rockies, though those opportunities could be limited with Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon currently healthy.