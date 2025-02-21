Now Playing

Schunk cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Rockies earlier in the week but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Schunk will remain in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee but is likely to begin the campaign at Albuquerque.

