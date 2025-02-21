Schunk cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Rockies earlier in the week but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Schunk will remain in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee but is likely to begin the campaign at Albuquerque.
More News
-
Rockies' Aaron Schunk: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Rockies' Aaron Schunk: Taking advantage of opportunity•
-
Rockies' Aaron Schunk: Goes yard in loss•
-
Rockies' Aaron Schunk: Clobbers first homer in win•
-
Rockies' Aaron Schunk: Picking up start Thursday•
-
Rockies' Aaron Schunk: Returns to utility role•