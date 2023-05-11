Schunk is slashing .300/.354/.567 with six home runs and a 29.3 percent strikeout rate in 99 plate appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque.

A second-round pick in 2019, Schunk has split time between third base (his natural position) and second base for the Isotopes. He generated buzz a couple years ago after a strong debut in 2019 and positive reports from the alternate training site during the pandemic. This could be a post-hype breakout, but as a 25-year-old with an elevated strikeout rate playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Schunk offers several reasons to doubt whether he would have success against big-league pitching.