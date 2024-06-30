Senzatela (elbow) threw between 30 and 35 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Senzatela threw his fastball and changeup during the session with the goal of building up his stamina. He is expected to be cleared to throw breaking balls in the coming days, at which time he could also begin to face live hitters.
