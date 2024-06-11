Senzatela (elbow) threw what he termed as a "touch-and-feel" bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

The bullpen session represents Senzatela's first known mound work since he underwent Tommy John surgery last July. The Rockies haven't ruled out Senzatela from coming off the 60-day injured list and pitching for the big club at some point later in the season, though even if the remaining steps of his rehab program go smoothly, he may not have sufficient time to get fully ramped up for a starting role.