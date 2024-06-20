Senzatela (elbow) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The Rockies are bringing Senzatela along slowly as he works his way back from July 2023 Tommy John surgery, but he already has three bullpen sessions under his belt since being cleared for mound work earlier this month. Senzatela said that he won't be cleared to face hitters until he builds up to around 30-to-40 pitches in his side sessions. He thus looks to be at least a couple weeks away from pitching in live batting practice at the Rockies' facility in Arizona.
