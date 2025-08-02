Senzatela took a no-decision after throwing just 0.2 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out none, during Friday's 17-16 win over the Pirates.

For as ugly as some of the numbers are for Senzatela this season -- he sports a 7.34 ERA in 103 innings this season -- he had gone at least four innings in every start this season. That came to an end Friday after an ugly outing in which the 30-year-old recorded just two outs in 10 batters faced, tying a season high by allowing eight runs. The right-hander allowed another home run, the 19th he's surrendered on the season, tied for the most he's allowed in his career. Senzatela is slated to face the AL East-leading Blue Jays in his next start.