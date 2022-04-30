Senzatela (2-1) allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out one across 6.1 innings to earn the win Friday against the Reds.

Senzatela wasn't dominant, but he used groundballs to limit the damage, as he induced double plays to end each of the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. Despite the positive outing, Senzatela has a minuscule 6.9 percent strikeouts rate for the season and has failed to punch out more than three batters in any start. However, he's allowed only one home run across his first 19.2 innings to maintain a solid 3.66 ERA.