Senzatela (3-0) allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out two across 3.0 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates.

Senzatela worked in relief of Jose Quintana in the fifth inning and allowed only a solo home run. Senzatela has been effective in a multi-inning relief role this season, turning in nine scoreless outings in 12 appearances while allowing multiple runs only once. He's also earned a win in consecutive appearances.