Senzatela (2-10) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks over five innings in a 10-6 victory over the Nationals. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran righty wasn't fooling anyone -- Senzatela generated only one swinging strike among his 83 pitches -- but Washington struggled to produce any offense while he was on the mound. The win ended an 0-7 run for Senzatela over his prior nine starts in which he'd limped to an 8.64 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB in 41.2 innings, and while the end result was nice, his performance didn't exactly suggest he's turning things around. He lines up to make his next start at home this weekend against the Diamondbacks.