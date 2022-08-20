Senzatela will undergo surgery on his torn left ACL next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Senzatela suffered the injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 6-8 months, placing his expected return date sometime between late February and late April. A more precise timeline could emerge once the procedure is complete.
