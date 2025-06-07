Senzatela didn't factor into the decision against the Mets on Friday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out two across four scoreless innings.

Senzatela was brought in for the second inning after following Ryan Rolison served as the opener. Senzatela had issues with his control and logged just 45 strikes on 84 pitches, but he got himself out of multiple jams and was able to do just enough to avoid being tagged for a run. He has a 6.68 ERA and 1.97 WHIP across 62 innings heading into his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Giants.