Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Back on bench
Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Rodgers heads to the bench after three consecutive starts. Since two of those starts came against left-handed pitchers, it's probably too early to conclude that he's usurped Ryan McMahon as the team's primary option at second base. McMahon has been occupying the larger side of a platoon at the position, and Rodgers' pedestrian .581 OPS since his promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque hasn't helped the rookie's case for eating into McMahon's role.
