Rodgers (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers had been playing in simulated games at the Rockies' extended spring training facility recently, and he'll start at second base during his first rehab game Thursday. It's not yet clear how much time Rodgers will spend with the Triple-A club, but he appears to be nearing his return to major-league game action.

