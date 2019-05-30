Rodgers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The rookie will head to the bench for the second time in the series and for the third time in six games. Though he appears to rank ahead of Ryan McMahon in the pecking order at second base, the Rockies' reluctance to commit to Rodgers in a full-time role is undoubtedly annoying for fantasy managers who scooped him up off the waiver wire. It's especially frustrating given that Rodgers has gotten off to a 10-for-32 (.313 average) start to his MLB career.