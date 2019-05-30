Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Benched for second time in series
Rodgers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The rookie will head to the bench for the second time in the series and for the third time in six games. Though he appears to rank ahead of Ryan McMahon in the pecking order at second base, the Rockies' reluctance to commit to Rodgers in a full-time role is undoubtedly annoying for fantasy managers who scooped him up off the waiver wire. It's especially frustrating given that Rodgers has gotten off to a 10-for-32 (.313 average) start to his MLB career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...