Rodgers went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rodgers' lone hit of the contest was a big one in the first inning, giving the Rockies a 4-0 lead. He's hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-48 (.354) in that span with two homers, 12 RBI and six runs scored. The 25-year-old infielder's surge has stabilized his slash line at .264/.316/.438 through 288 plate appearances. He's added eight homers, 40 RBI, 38 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples, and he should continue to start regularly at second base.