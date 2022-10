Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 win against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Rodgers took Los Angeles starter Julio Urias deep to left in the first inning and added a single in the third for his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. During the stretch, the 26-year-old is 9-for-18 with two home runs, a double and three walks and has boosted his season OPS from .710 to .736.