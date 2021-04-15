Rodgers (hamstring) has been taking batting practice and playing the field recently, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Rodgers joined the Rockies for their current road trip in Los Angeles, and he still appears to be on the right track in his recovery. Manager Bud Black said that Rodgers will be sent to the team's alternate training site to take live at-bats once he's closer to a return. While the 24-year-old has continued to make progress after he suffered a right hamstring strain in mid-March, he still doesn't have a clear timetable to return.