Manager Bud Black said that Rodgers (shoulder) could get some at-bats as a designated hitter in Cactus League games this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers is still recovering from the season-ending procedure he required last July to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. While the fact that he's apparently close to being able to hit against live pitching is a positive sign, Rodgers remains further behind in his throwing program. Per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, Rodgers has advanced to throwing long toss from 120 feet, but he'll need more time to build up his arm before he's cleared to throw at maximum velocity in the infield. As a result, the Rockies don't anticipate that he'll be ready to take part in game action at the big-league level until May at the soonest.