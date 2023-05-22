Rodgers (shoulder) is ahead of schedule and has a chance to return later this season, Rockies manager Bud Black told Thomas Harding of MLB.com on Monday.

Rodgers -- who underwent surgery to repair a capsule tear in his left shoulder in early March -- was taking grounders at Coors Field pregame Monday. There is no timetable for his return, but he's progressing well and the team hasn't given up hope that he could make a late-season return. Fantasy managers would be wise not to count on it, however.