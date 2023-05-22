Rodgers (shoulder) is ahead of schedule and has a chance to return later this season, Rockies manager Bud Black told Thomas Harding of MLB.com on Monday.
Rodgers -- who underwent surgery to repair a capsule tear in his left shoulder in early March -- was taking grounders at Coors Field pregame Monday. There is no timetable for his return, but he's progressing well and the team hasn't given up hope that he could make a late-season return. Fantasy managers would be wise not to count on it, however.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Could need season-ending surgery•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Requires MRI•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Dislocates left shoulder•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Leaves game due to injury•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Settles at $2.7 million•