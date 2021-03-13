Rodgers has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers left Saturday's spring game against Seattle after pulling up on a steal attempt. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether the issue will impact his availability for Opening Day.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Logs two extra-base hits in win•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Collects first hits of spring•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Healthy for spring training•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Injury not major concern•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Heads to injured list•