Rodgers left Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers due to a dislocated left shoulder, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters after the game that they had to pop Rodgers' shoulder back into place. The injury occured when the infielder was diving for a baseball, and a trainer had to help steady him as he exited. Rodgers will likely need to undergo further testing to see the severity of the injury, and there should be further updates before Wednesday.
